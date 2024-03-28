The Fed's Waller Is in 'No Rush' to Cut Rates. Here's Why.

The Fed is in no rush to lower interest rates this year, said Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller.

Stocks Advance to Break Losing Streak

The S&P 500 is little changed on the week but heading for a spectacular first quarter.

U.S. Publishes Draft Federal Rules for Cyber Incident Reporting

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Wednesday published long-awaited draft rules on how critical-infrastructure companies must report cyberattacks to the government.

Housing market frozen as home buyers 'hold out' for lower mortgage rates

Mortgage applications dipped 0.7% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.93%.

BOE Flags Risk of Sharp Correction in Asset Prices

The Bank of England warned that investors may be too complacent about the challenges facing the global economy, with the result that there is an increased risk of a "sharp correction" in asset prices.

Shoppers Hunt for Affordable Easter Eggs as Outlook for Chocolate Makers Sours

The surge in cocoa costs puts chocolate makers in a tight spot.

Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Unexpectedly

U.S. crude-oil inventories increased by 3.2 million barrels last week. Analysts had predicted a 1.2 million-barrel fall. Gasoline supplies also rose as refiners stepped up their capacity use.

Yen Hits 34-Year Low as Hopes for BOJ Rate Increases Fade

The Japanese yen hit its weakest level against the dollar in 34 years on waning expectations that the Bank of Japan would raise interest rates further, after it dropped its negative interest rate policy last week.

Bitcoin Falls Below $70,000

Bitcoin hit an all-time high near $74,000 two weeks ago before cryptos suffered a correction.

Eurozone Sentiment Indicator Ticks Up, Meets Hopes

Confidence in the eurozone economy improved marginally in March, albeit still at subdued levels according to a survey of consumers and managers.

