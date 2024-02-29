Tech Stocks Lead U.S. Indexes Lower

Shares fall for Apple and Alphabet. Investors wait for a key inflation gauge.

Fed's Williams said he's 'very focused' on getting inflation back to target

"While we've seen great progress toward achieving our goals, the journey is not yet over, and I am very focused on making sure we complete this mission successfully."

Fed's Collins wants to see inflation cool in more categories before supporting rate cuts

Collins said she saw signs of slowing demand in the economy, which she said was welcome to reduce price pressures. But there is a lot of uncertainty about when and how much, growth is likely to slow.

Hotter PCE inflation report to be another 'bump' in the road for the Fed

Getting inflation back down to low prepandemic levels is going to hit some "bumps," in the road, Federal Reserve officials say. Expect another bump on Thursday.

Analysis: U.S. Monetary Policy Gets Cloudier as Biden, Trump Showdown Approaches

Surprising economic data has already scrambled forecasts and investors' bets about when the Fed will start to cut interest rates.

Lawmakers Reach Deal to Avert Partial Government Shutdown This Weekend

Some agencies will run out of funding if Congress doesn't act in coming days.

Audit Deficiencies by Accounting Giants Grew in Latest Inspections, U.S. Regulator Says

The U.S. units of the Big Four had an average 25% deficiency rate in their 2021 audits of public-company financials, up from 16%, according to the PCAOB's most recent data.

Bank of Mexico Lowers 2024 Economic Growth Forecast

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth forecast for this year after a weaker than expected fourth quarter, while still projecting activity to be fueled by election-year government spending.

U.S. economy's fourth-quarter growth rate downgraded to 3.2%, GDP shows. Still very strong.

The growth of the economy in the fourth quarter was downgraded slightly to a 3.2% annual pace, but the U.S. is still expanding at a rapid clip and shows few signs of slowing down.

China to Step Up Oversight on Direct Market Access Strategy

The move by the China Securities Regulatory Commission comes after other recent measures aimed at boosting investor sentiment in China's sluggish stock markets.

