Dow Extends Latest Run of Gains

The blue-chip index rises for sixth straight day, while the Nasdaq dips.

Fed's Collins says she's not surprised by unwelcome inflation data

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Wednesday that she wasn't surprised by the unwelcome news on inflation given the rapid progress seen last year, but she added that the economy needs to slow more in order to cool price pressures in the coming months.

BOE to Keep Rates Unchanged This Month. It May Still Cut Sooner Than Fed.

The U.K. inflation rate fell to 3.2% in March from 3.4% in February. The comparable U.S. rate was 3.5% in March.

Lenders Are Seeing a Bottom for Consumers

The anticipated return to normal for credit trends may bode well for spending.

Wholesale inventories fall in March

The depletion of private inventories subtracted from the U.S. GDP in the first quarter.

First-time home buyers pounce as 30-year FHA loan rate dives below 7%

Mortgage applications rose 2.6% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 7.18%.

Hannon's Take: The Risk of Waiting for the Fed

For Europe's central banks, moving ahead of the Federal Reserve risks a depreciation of the national currency. But there is another argument.

BOJ Governor Says Early Rate Hike Possible if Prices Rise Faster Than Expected

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said he is open to the idea of early interest-rate increases if inflation rises at a faster pace than the bank's projections.

Sweden Cuts Rate as Europe Moves Ahead of the Fed

The Riksbank cut its key rate to 3.75% from 4%, in line with forecasts, becoming only the second central bank from a rich, advanced economy to begin its easing cycle following the post-pandemic surge in inflation.

Israel Presses On in Rafah Amid Diplomatic Tensions and Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

Aid groups warned that military operations in the area, along with border-crossing closures, were imperiling humanitarian operations across the territory.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-24 2115ET