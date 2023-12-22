The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0900 S&P Case-Shiller Oct +5.0% (3) +3.9% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Dec -19.0 (3) -19.9 Wednesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Dec -6.0 (3) -5 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 23 215K (7) 205K 1000 Pending Home Sales Nov +1.0% (7) -1.5% Friday 0945 Chicago PMI Dec 50.0 (7) 55.8 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

