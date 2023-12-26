The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
 
Wednesday 1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Dec       -6.0    (3)  -5 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Dec 23     215K   (9)   205K 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Nov       +1.0%   (9)  -1.5% 
Friday    0945  Chicago PMI                    Dec        50.0   (8)   55.8 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
