The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Dec -6.0 (3) -5 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 23 215K (9) 205K 1000 Pending Home Sales Nov +1.0% (9) -1.5% Friday 0945 Chicago PMI Dec 50.0 (8) 55.8 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

