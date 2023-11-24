The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Monday    1000  New Home Sales                 Oct        725K   (12)  759K 
                  -- percent change                      -4.5%        +12.3% 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy             Nov       -17     (3)  -19.2 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City       Sep        N/A          +2.2% 
                   HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Nov        1      (3)   3 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Nov        101.0  (12)  102.6 
Wednesday 0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         3Q        +4.9%   (12) +4.9%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       3Q        +3.5%   (4)  +3.5%* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Nov 25     218K   (8)   209K 
          0830  Personal Income                Oct       +0.2%   (14) +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Oct       +0.2%   (14) +0.7% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Oct       +0.2%   (11) +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Oct       +3.5%   (3)  +3.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Nov        46.0   (5)   44.0 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Oct       -1.5%   (6)  +1.1% 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        Nov        N/A          49.4** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    Nov        47.6   (14)  46.7 
          1000  Construction Spending          Oct       +0.4%   (10) +0.4% 
 
*3Q 1st Reading 
**Nov Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
