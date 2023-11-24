The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 1000 New Home Sales Oct 725K (12) 759K -- percent change -4.5% +12.3% 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Nov -17 (3) -19.2 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Sep N/A +2.2% HPI Y/Y 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Nov 1 (3) 3 1000 Consumer Confidence Nov 101.0 (12) 102.6 Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 3Q +4.9% (12) +4.9%* 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 3Q +3.5% (4) +3.5%* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 25 218K (8) 209K 0830 Personal Income Oct +0.2% (14) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending Oct +0.2% (14) +0.7% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Oct +0.2% (11) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Oct +3.5% (3) +3.7% 0945 Chicago PMI Nov 46.0 (5) 44.0 1000 Pending Home Sales Oct -1.5% (6) +1.1% Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Nov N/A 49.4** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Nov 47.6 (14) 46.7 1000 Construction Spending Oct +0.4% (10) +0.4% *3Q 1st Reading **Nov Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

