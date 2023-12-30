Monday 1/1

Equity and fixed-income markets are closed in observance of New Year's Day.

Wednesday 1/3

The Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its mid-December monetary-policy meeting. At that meeting, the FOMC left the federal-funds rate unchanged at 5.25% to 5.50%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's postmeeting news conference was perceived as dovish by Wall Street and that led to a furious cross-asset rally to close out 2023. Traders are pricing in six 25-basis-point cuts to the federal-funds rate by the end of 2024, while the FOMC has penciled in only three.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Consensus estimate is for 8.75 million job openings on the last business day of November, slightly more than in October. Job openings are at their lowest level in 2 1/2 years.

Friday 1/5

The BLS releases the jobs report for December. Economists forecast an increase of 155,000 in nonfarm payrolls following a 199,000 gain in November. The unemployment rate is expected to edge up to 3.8% from a historically low 3.7%.

