Tuesday 3/26

The Census Bureau releases the durable goods report for February. Consensus estimate is for new orders for manufactured durable goods to increase 1% month over month to $279 billion. Durable goods orders declined $18 billion, or 6.2%, in January.

Thursday 3/28

The Institute for Supply Management releases the Chicago Business Barometer for March. Economists forecast a 45.7 reading, nearly two points more than in February but still below the expansionary level of 50.

Friday 3/29

Equity and fixed-income markets are closed in observance of Good Friday.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the personal consumption expenditures price index for February. The consensus call is for a 2.5% year-over-year increase, one-tenth of a percentage point more than in January. The core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 2.8%, matching the January data. Speaking about the hotter-than-expected inflation data so far this year, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said this past week that "they haven't really changed the overall story, which is that of inflation moving down gradually on a sometimes-bumpy road toward 2%."

