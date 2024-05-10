The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy             Apr        88.5   (3)   88.5 
          0830  Producer Price Index           Apr       +0.3%   (8)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Apr       +0.2%   (7)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Apr        N/A         +0.2% 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      Apr       +0.4%   (11) +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      Apr       +0.3%   (11) +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      Apr       +3.4%   (5)  +3.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      Apr       +3.6%   (5)  +3.8% 
          0830  Retail Sales                   Apr       +0.5%   (10) +0.7% 
                  -- ex autos                  Apr       +0.2%   (9)  +1.1% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy       May       -10.0   (5)  -14.3 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index              May        50     (5)   51 
          1000  Business Inventories           Mar       -0.1%   (6)  +0.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 May 11     219K   (4)   231K 
          0830  Housing Starts                 Apr        1.41M  (10)  1.321M 
                  -- percent change            Apr       +6.7%        -14.7% 
          0830  Building Permits               Apr        1.49M  (5)   1.458M 
                  -- percent change            Apr       +2.2%        -4.3% 
          0830  Import Prices                  Apr       +0.2%   (5)  +0.4% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              May        9.4    (5)   15.5 
          0915  Industrial Production          Apr       +0.2%   (10) +0.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           Apr        78.4%  (8)   78.4% 
Friday    1000  Leading Index                  Apr       -0.3%   (6)  -0.3% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
