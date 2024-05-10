The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Apr 88.5 (3) 88.5 0830 Producer Price Index Apr +0.3% (8) +0.2% -- ex food & energy Apr +0.2% (7) +0.2% -- ex food, energy, trade Apr N/A +0.2% Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Apr +0.4% (11) +0.4% -- ex food & energy M/M Apr +0.3% (11) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Apr +3.4% (5) +3.5% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Apr +3.6% (5) +3.8% 0830 Retail Sales Apr +0.5% (10) +0.7% -- ex autos Apr +0.2% (9) +1.1% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy May -10.0 (5) -14.3 1000 Housing Mkt Index May 50 (5) 51 1000 Business Inventories Mar -0.1% (6) +0.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 11 219K (4) 231K 0830 Housing Starts Apr 1.41M (10) 1.321M -- percent change Apr +6.7% -14.7% 0830 Building Permits Apr 1.49M (5) 1.458M -- percent change Apr +2.2% -4.3% 0830 Import Prices Apr +0.2% (5) +0.4% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy May 9.4 (5) 15.5 0915 Industrial Production Apr +0.2% (10) +0.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Apr 78.4% (8) 78.4% Friday 1000 Leading Index Apr -0.3% (6) -0.3% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

