The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Oct +0.1% (21) +0.5% -- ex food & energy Oct +0.3% (17) +0.3% -- ex food, energy, trade Oct +0.2% (4) +0.2% 0830 Retail Sales Oct -0.2% (23) +0.7% -- ex autos Oct +0.0% (22) +0.6% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Nov -3.0 (13) -4.6 1000 Business Inventories Sep +0.4% (15) +0.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 11 220K (18) 217k 0830 Import Prices Oct -0.3% (16) +0.1% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Nov -7.5 (14) -9 0915 Industrial Production Oct -0.4% (23) +0.3% 0915 Capacity Utilization Oct 79.3% (18) 79.7% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Nov 40 (14) 40 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A -8 Composite Index Friday 0830 Housing Starts Oct 1.35M (22) 1.358M -- percent change Oct -0.6% +7.0% 0830 Building Permits Oct 1.45M (15) 1.473M -- percent change Oct -1.6% -4.4% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

