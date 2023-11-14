The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index           Oct      +0.1%   (21)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Oct      +0.3%   (17)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Oct      +0.2%   (4)   +0.2% 
          0830  Retail Sales                   Oct      -0.2%   (23)  +0.7% 
                  -- ex autos                  Oct      +0.0%   (22)  +0.6% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy       Nov      -3.0    (13)  -4.6 
          1000  Business Inventories           Sep      +0.4%   (15)  +0.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Nov 11    220K   (18)   217k 
          0830  Import Prices                  Oct      -0.3%   (16)  +0.1% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Nov      -7.5    (14)  -9 
          0915  Industrial Production          Oct      -0.4%   (23)  +0.3% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           Oct       79.3%  (18)   79.7% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index              Nov       40     (14)   40 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Nov       N/A          -8 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Housing Starts                 Oct       1.35M  (22)  1.358M 
                  -- percent change            Oct      -0.6%         +7.0% 
          0830  Building Permits               Oct       1.45M  (15)   1.473M 
                  -- percent change            Oct      -1.6%         -4.4% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-23 1014ET