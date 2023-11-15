NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Wednesday said Kartik Athreya would take over as its research director in February after serving in the same role at the Richmond Fed since 2015.

Athreya will also be the head of the New York Fed's Research and Statistics Group and serve on its executive committee, the regional Fed bank said in a press release.

New York Fed President John Williams said Athreya had done a lot during challenging times at the Richmond Fed, where the incoming research director has worked since 2000. "We were impressed with his proven track record of bringing a collaborative and inclusive approach to leadership," Williams said in the press release.

The New York Fed flagged Athreya's work that included launching the Center for Advancing Women in Economics, while noting he'd advised the regional Fed bank's leadership on a wide range of topics, including monetary policy.

Athreya will take on the New York Fed research director role formerly held by Beverly Hirtle, who shifted to a research advisor role at the end of June. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao)