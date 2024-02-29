STORY: A report from the U.S. Commerce department out Thursday showed prices picked up in January amid strong gains in the costs of services like housing and healthcare, but the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in three years.

Economists say that keeps a mid-year interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve on the table.

The personal consumption expenditures or PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.3% last month in line with expectations.

Data for December was revised lower.

The monthly increase mirrored rises in consumer and producer prices last month, which most economists attributed to businesses raising prices at the start of the year.

In the 12 months through January, PCE inflation rose 2.4%.

That was the smallest year-on-year increase since February 2021.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index increased 0.4% last month and 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

That's the smallest advance since March 2021.

Stocks opened higher and held those gains in late morning trading, as investors hoped Thursday's report raises the chances of an interest rate cut from the Fed in the first half of the year.