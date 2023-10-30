* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded slightly higher on Monday, with battery makers the biggest gainers, while investor sentiment was broadly cautious ahead of monetary policy events in major countries, especially in the U.S.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 6.73 points, or 0.29%, at 2,309.54 as of 0218 GMT, after fluctuating between a gain of 0.43% and a fall of 0.45%.

** Investor focus is on U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision this week, while the central banks of Japan and the United Kingdom are also scheduled to review their policies.

** There will be key economic indicators domestically and abroad as well, from South Korea's exports to U.S. payrolls.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.15% but peer SK Hynix gained 1.51%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.38%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.97% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 2.51%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.59% and 0.79%, respectively.

** Asiana Airlines surged on expectations that a proposed merger with Korean Air Lines would proceed as board members met to decide whether to sell off its cargo service.

** Of the total 929 traded issues, 569 shares advanced, while 297 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 45.0 billion won ($33.29 million) on the main board so far on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,351.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34% higher than its previous close at 1,355.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 102.43.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 4.069%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 4.295%. ($1 = 1,351.5800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)