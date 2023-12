STORY: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that central bank officials have yet to decide when they will end their balance sheet reduction effort even as they are now actively contemplating interest rate cuts next year.

Powell spoke after a Fed meeting that kept interest rates steady at between 5.25% and 5.5%, with officials penciling in three quarters of a percentage points' worth of cuts in the new year.

Speaking with Reuters' Lisa Bernhard, Schleif said that "the Fed seems to be saying that inflation is moderating like they need it to."

The Fed, which targets 2% inflation, is weighing lower rates due to abating inflation pressures.