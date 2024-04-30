Shares of technology companies fell sharply amid trepidation ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting.

Amazon.com rose in late trading after the online megastore indicated it was throwing its weight behind an effort to expand the company's artificial-intelligence capabilities.

Shares of MicroStrategy, a software company with vast holdings of Bitcoin, tumbled alongside the price of the digital currency, which is particularly sensitive to shifts in Fed policy.

PayPal shares rose as traders Chegg shares fell sharply after the provider of online homework-help services said President and Chief Executive Dan Rosensweig will be stepping down and issued weaker-than-expected second-quarter guidance.

The European Union is investigating whether Meta Platforms shirked responsibility in tackling disinformation and misleading advertising in breach of its sweeping digital regulation ahead of EU elections in June.

