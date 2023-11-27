By Ed Frankl

Factory activity in Texas contracted a little stronger in November than the prior month, as production slowed amid signals of a difficult environment for manufacturing.

The index for general business activity in November worsened compared with the month before, ticking down to minus 19.9 from minus 19.2 in October, according to the latest Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the reading to go upward to minus 17.

The Dallas Fed conducts the monthly survey, which asks Texas business executives about conditions in the industrial sector. A reading below zero describes a contraction in industry.

The production index, measuring state manufacturing conditions, fell into contractionary territory, falling 12 points to minus 7.2, the Dallas Fed said.

Other components also indicated a worsening business activity in November. The measure for new orders, capacity utilization and shipments all declined sharply on month, according to the data.

Labor market measures suggest slightly slower employment growth and shorter workweeks in November, the Dallas Fed added.

Meanwhile, expectations for future activity were mixed, with the production index positive but falling on month, while for general business activity it posted a fourth-straight negative reading, and also ticked down.

