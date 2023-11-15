STORY: U.S. retail sales fell for the first time in seven months in October, further strengthening expectations the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

The drop in sales in October was less than expected and followed three straight months of hefty gains, with September's numbers revised upward.

"The consumer is actually doing much better than the government had given it credit for a month ago," Stovall said.

Additional data on Wednesday showed the biggest decline in producer prices in 3-1/2 years in October, offering more evidence of easing price pressures.

Speaking with Reuters' Lisa Bernhard, Stovall said he expects inflation will continue to decline, without any 'uptick' along the way, as the Fed moves closer to its annual target rate of 2%.