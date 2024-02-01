By Ed Frankl

Activity among U.S. manufacturers continued to contract in January, albeit only slightly, as demand started to improve and the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts increased.

The Institute for Supply Management said Thursday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to 49.1 from 47.1 in December. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the index to rise only marginally to 47.2.

It meant the index registered the 15th straight month of declining activity--below the 50 no-change mark--in the manufacturing sector.

"The U.S. manufacturing sector continued to contract, though at a marginal rate compared to December. Demand moderately improved, output remained stable and inputs are accommodative," said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

Amid improving demand, the index's measure for new orders moved up into expansion territory at 52.5, 5.5 points higher than in December. The production component rose 0.5 points to 50.4, though the employment index ticked down 0.4 points to 47.1, the data said.

Four manufacturing sectors--transportation equipment, chemical products, apparel, leather and allied products, and textile mills--registered growth in January. The 13 others reported contraction, ISM said.

While the start of 2024 saw sales above expectations and costs mostly stable, some commodity prices have risen due to supply shortages and through international freight, a respondent from the chemical-products sector says.

"December sales were very strong but slower for the first part of January, as was expected. We expect to see steady sales going forward, if the [Fed] continues to hold rates and suggests a rate cut in the future," a customer from the machinery industry said.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday held its interest rates steady, with Chair Jerome Powell hinting that cuts were being considered but they weren't likely at the next meeting in March.

