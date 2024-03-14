Shares of power producers fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

Utilities were close to the flat line for the year in anticipation of a marked drop in Treasury yields that would follow a shift in Federal Reserve policy.

Stubbornly high wholesale inflation caused traders to reconsider the prospects of rate cuts in June, driving Treasury yields up and making dividend yields on utilities less attractive by comparison.

03-14-24 1736ET