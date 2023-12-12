Shares of power producers ticked down ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

The utilities sector is lagging the broad stock market by a wide increment this year as the Treasury market presented stiff competition for yield-seeking investors.

Bain Capital will sell a leading Japanese wind farm developer to Tokyo-listed Infroneer about $1.4 billion, giving the U.S. investment firm an exit more than eight years after it led a management buyout of the renewable energy company.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-23 1736ET