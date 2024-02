Shares of power producers were flat amid mixed signals from the Federal Reserve on interest-rate policy plans.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin warned that the Fed's apparent defeat of inflation could be a "headfake." Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated there's a good chance the U.S. economy is experiencing a "soft landing," with inflation on the wane and economic growth holding steady or accelerating.

