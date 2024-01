Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out defensive sectors in light of weakening earnings and a surprise at Federal Reserve's caginess.

Investors had bought into cyclical sectors such as materials and banks in hope of strong earnings and an imminent Fed rate cut.

