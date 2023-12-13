Shares of power producers surged as the Federal Reserve slated a series of rate cuts for 2024.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to a four-month low as investors prepared for three rate cuts next year.

The utilities sector had lagged the broad market for much of 2023 because fixed-income investors often toggle back and forth between Treasury markets and the utilities sector, based on yield comparisons.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, has trimmed its 2023 losses to around 6.5%, compared with a roughly 20% deficit earlier in the year.

