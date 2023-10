Shares of power producers rose after comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan.

Fears about rising Treasury yields have weighed on utilities for much of 2023, and the sector is one of the worst performers of the 11 industry groups on the S&P 500.

Logan indicated that the Fed may not have to raise Fed funds rate much further because of the sharp increase in bond yields.

