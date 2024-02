Shares of power producers rose sharply as traders bet the Federal Reserve would cut rates despite hesitation reflected in the latest meeting minutes.

Power generated from renewable sources of energy is setting new records in the U.S. and is expected to keep growing as wind and solar become the preferred options to replace coal power generation over natural gas, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-24 1742ET