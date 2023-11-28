Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after a strong run of gains in November as investors remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve officials' comments that could offer some clues on the interest rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.34 points at the open to 35,332.13.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.88 points, or 0.11%, at 4,545.55, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.39 points, or 0.12%, to 14,224.63 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)