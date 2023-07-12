Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as a muted inflation report sparked a rally in stocks and bonds.

The S&P 500 closed at a 15-month high, bringing year-to-date gains to 17%, after the Labor Department reported a modest 3% increase in consumer prices in June. Bond yields plunged, as investors recalibrated rate expectations.

"Despite the softer-than-expected print, recent data keep us confident that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points in July," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Laurentian Bank of Canada shares surged after the Canadian bank said it would launch a strategic review of the business, which could include a potential sale that analysts say could entice Canada's bigger banks.

Cordillera Investment Partners has raised a $443 million fund to invest in what the firm is betting are less crowded corners of the alternative investing market.

Shares of British banks including Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered, rose sharply after they passed the Bank of England's latest stress test with flying colors.

