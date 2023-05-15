Jefferson Is Biden's Pick for Second in Command at the Fed; U.S. Tax Revenue Coming Up Short By James Christie

Good day. Federal Reserve governor Philip Jefferson is in line to become second in command at the central bank if the Senate confirms his planned nomination by President Biden. Mr. Biden also intends to nominate World Bank official Adriana Kugler to join the Fed board and said he would nominate Fed governor Lisa Cook to a full 14-year term. Since joining the Fed last year, Mr. Jefferson has voted in support of the central bank's rapid interest-rate increases aimed at combating inflation by slowing the economy. Meanwhile, the jolt to Wall Street and Washington from warnings that the U.S. may not be able to pay all its bills as soon as June 1 can be traced to the expected annual gusher of tax-season payments failing to flood into the Treasury. It may be a one-off shock related to the coronavirus pandemic, or a sign that federal revenue is becoming more volatile and unpredictable.

President Biden said he would nominate economists Philip Jefferson and Adriana Kugler to fill key Federal Reserve policy-making roles.

If confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Jefferson, who is already a Fed governor, would become the central bank's second-in-command and Ms. Kugler, a top World Bank official, would join the Fed board.

Mr. Jefferson, 61 years old, had spent his career in academia until he began a 14-year term on the Fed's board last year. He was previously an administrator and professor at Davidson College in North Carolina.

Ms. Kugler, 53, is a Colombian-American economist who serves as the U.S. executive director of the World Bank. She would be the first Latino to serve on the Fed's board in its 109-year history. Before she was chosen, Sen. Robert Menendez (D., N.J.) had sharply criticized the White House and the Fed system for never having named a Latino to the board or to lead one of its 12 reserve banks.

President Biden said he would nominate Adriana Kugler, U.S. executive director at the World Bank, to fill a vacancy on the Federal Reserve's board. Here is a sample of her views expressed in public appearances and writings.

U.S. Economy Plunging Tax Revenue Accelerates Debt-Ceiling Deadline

An expected gusher of tax-season payments didn't flood into the Treasury . When the Congressional Budget Office analyzed tax collections for the current fiscal year through April, they fell $250 billion short of predictions.

Why Remote Work Could Lead to Less Innovation

Do chance encounters among employees of different Silicon Valley firms lead to innovation? Yes, say researchers who examined "knowledge spillovers" in a study that may have implications for work-from-home culture .

Could $3,500 'Baby Bonds' Help End Poverty in America?

A new program being tested in some states makes the case: what if the poorest children started life with some money in the bank . That is the premise of a program catching on among Democratic leaders around the country.

Conferences Are Back, Boosting City Economies

Convention halls in Las Vegas and across the country are filling up again, restoring a vital source of economic fuel that had been cut off during the pandemic and was slow to recover in many cities.

Key Developments Around the World G-7 Leaders Expected to Take Aim at Chinese 'Economic Coercion'

The U.S. and its allies are poised to increase pressure on China at this week's G-7 summit in Japan, with an expected joint statement rejecting the use of economic retaliation against nations over policy disputes and other disagreements.

How Sanctioned Western Goods Are Still Flowing Into Russia

A group of former Soviet republics has emerged as a major transshipment hub for U.S. and European computer chips, lasers and other products with civilian and military uses headed for Russia.

Erdogan and Challenger Appear Headed for Runoff Election in Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main challenger said they were both prepared to accept a runoff election later this month with neither candidate claiming an outright victory in a national vote Sunday.

Once Europe's Headache, Greece Finds Its Feet

Nobody frets about Grexit any more in Greece's once-again bustling capital city , and in streets that were previously blighted by closed storefronts, locals complain about rising rents and the spread of Airbnb apartments.

Financial Regulation Roundup Business Groups Sue SEC Over Stock Buyback Rules

The lawsuit filed on Friday "seeks to protect returns for investors as well as the ability of companies to make decisions free from government micromanagement," the U.S. Chamber said in a statement.

Midsize Bank Panic to Test Regulators' Skepticism of Mergers

Some banking experts say the best way to shore up depositors' and investors' confidence is for more banks to merge without government assistance-and they say regulators should get out of the way or even encourage the tie-ups .

Forward Guidance Monday (all times ET)

Time N/A: ECB's Lagarde, Panetta and Enria in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels

8:15 a.m.: Canada housing starts for April

9:15 a.m.: Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari speaks at ACEC's Minnesota Transportation Conference & Expo

10 a.m.: Bank of Canada Financial System Survey

12 p.m.: Bank of England's Pill in virtual Q&A on cost of living and economic conditions

3 p.m.: Atlanta Fed's Bostic in reporter roundtable

5 p.m.: Fed's Cook gives U.C. Berkeley Spring 2023 Economics Commencement

Tuesday

Time N/A: ECB's de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting in Brussels

2 a.m.: U.K. unemployment for April

5 a.m.: Eurozone gross domestic product for first quarter, second estimate

8:15 a.m.: Cleveland Fed's Mester speaks at Global Interdependence Center Central Banking Series

8:30 a.m.: U.S. retail sales for April; Canada consumer-price index for April

9:15 a.m.: U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for April

10 a.m.: Fed's Barr speaks at House Semiannual Hearing on Supervision and Regulation

3:15 p.m.: Dallas Fed's Logan moderates panel at Atlanta Fed Financial Markets Conference

7 p.m.: Atlanta Fed's Bostic and Chicago Fed's Goolsbee speak at Atlanta Fed Financial Markets Conference

Research Tightening Credit Conditions to Slow Investment in U.S.

Tightening credit standards in the U.S. are expected to result in slow business investment and weaker hiring well into next year, UniCredit Research chief international economist Daniel Vernazza writes in a note. The Federal Reserve's latest Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey showed lending standards tightened in the first quarter compared with the previous quarter, and "Given the lags in the effects of tighter credit standards, it could lead to weak business investment and hiring well into 2024," Mr. Vernazza writes.

-Miriam Mukuru

U.K. Economy Still to Feel Effect of Rate Increases

While the Bank of England may believe the U.K. economy will now avoid a previously predicted recession, the country isn't in good health, Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, says. "Rising prices, rising interest rates and strike action have created a cocktail that's pretty unpalatable," she says. While the economy eked out 0.1% growth in the first quarter, for businesses and cash-strapped consumers such listless forward momentum will probably feel a lot like no momentum at all, Ms. Hewson says. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey says the economy has only felt one-third of the interest-rate impact, so households will continue to find the situation difficult when those effects filter through, she adds.

-Edward Frankl

Commentary Regional Banks Can't Catch a Break

Something beyond a case-by-case approach by regulators could be necessary to stabilize regional bank shares, and it might include insuring a wider range of deposits, or more actions to facilitate deals, Telis Demos writes.

Basis Points Sentiment among U.S. consumers nosedived this month as worries about the economy escalated. The University of Michigan said Friday its consumer sentiment index fell to 57.7 in mid-May from 63.5 in April, erasing over half of the gains that occurred since the index hit an all-time historic low last June. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecast the index would ease to 63. (Dow Jones Newswires) Prices of imported goods to the U.S. rose in April for the first time this year, driven by higher fuel prices. Import prices increased 0.4%, their first gain since December, after declining by a revised 0.8% in March, data from the Labor Department showed Friday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected prices to rise 0.3% on month. (DJN) Consumer prices in Brazil rose 0.61% in April from March, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics said, adding that prices rose 4.18% from a year earlier, the slowest 12-month pace since late 2020. In March, prices rose 0.71% from the previous month and 4.65% from a year earlier. (DJN) Industrial production in Mexico fell 0.9% in March from the previous month, led by declines in manufacturing and mining output, the National Statistics Institute said. Industrial output rose 1.6% unadjusted from March 2022, bringing growth in the first quarter to 2.5%. (DJN) China's central bank kept its key policy rates unchanged Monday as the nation's banks started to lower deposit rates amid narrowing interest margins. It also said that the nation's economy isn't experiencing deflation and that economic growth is set to rebound sharply in the second quarter, thanks to a low comparison base a year earlier when Covid-19 lockdowns dented growth. (DJN) India's annual inflation fell in April for the third month in a row, as food inflation eased. Consumer prices rose 4.70% from a year earlier, an 18-month low, and were down from a 5.66% on-year increase in March, according to preliminary government data. (DJN) Indonesia's trade

