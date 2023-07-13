Kashkari Floats Inflation Stress Tests for Banks; Stubborn Price Pressures Prompt Bank of Canada to Lift Rates By James Christie

Good day. If high inflation in the U.S. persists and the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates further or leave them elevated, "bank stress could emerge again," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said yesterday. The voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee also said during an economics conference that a new high-inflation stress test for banks could help reassure markets like the stress tests for big banks that began during the 2008-09 financial crisis. His comments came as the Labor Department reported the consumer-price index cooled last month to its slowest pace in more than two years, improving the odds the Fed will stop raising rates after an expected increase this month. Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada raised its target for the overnight rate from 4.75% to 5.0%, and Gov. Tiff Macklem said the central bank is prepared to raise rates further should inflation fail to moderate as forecast. The Bank of Canada in a statement explaining the rate decision said downward pressure on inflation is at risk of stalling.

Now on to today's news and analysis.

Top News Fed's Neel Kashkari Ponders 'High-Inflation Stress Test' for Banks

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis floated the idea of a new "high-inflation stress test" for banks and suggested that regulators could force weakened banks to cut stock dividends to make them more sound.

"The outlook for some regional banks largely depends on what happens with inflation," Neel Kashkari said Wednesday at an economics conference in Cambridge, Mass.

If high inflation persists and the Fed has to raise interest rates further or leave them elevated, "bank stress could emerge again," Kashkari said.

Fed's Beige Book Points to Continued Slow Growth

The Federal Reserve's business contacts across the U.S. said economic activity increased only slightly in late May and June and the slow growth was expected to continue, according to the central bank's latest Beige Book report released Wednesday. It said five of the Fed's 12 districts reported slight or modest growth, five noted flat activity and two reported slight or modest declines. The report also said labor markets were healthy, with some sense that hiring was getting more "targeting and selective." Additionally, some Fed districts reported consumers had grown more sensitive to higher prices, limiting which firms could pass along input cost increases. Others reported solid demand allowed firms to maintain margins. (MarketWatch)

U.S. Economy Inflation Eased to 3% in June, Slowest Pace in More Than Two Years

Inflation cooled last month to its slowest pace in more than two years, giving Americans relief from a painful period of rising prices but remaining strong enough to leave the Federal Reserve on course to keep raising interest rates .

The consumer-price index climbed 3% in June from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Wednesday, sharply lower than the recent peak inflation rate of 9.1% in June 2022, when gasoline prices hit a U.S. record average of $5 a gallon.

The June rate declined from 4% in May. Inflation was last close to 3% in March 2021.

Inflation Tracker: What Costs Less, What Remains Stubbornly Expensive

Is the Banking Crisis Over? We Could Be About to Find Out

Lenders will sort through the damage from this year's banking crisis when they report their financial results starting Friday .

Earnings for the second quarter will show whether the recent failures of three lenders and a slowing economy are eroding what has been a long period of strength for the industry. Earnings are expected to fall 7% in the quarter from a year earlier, according to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Key Developments Around the World Bank of Canada Lifts Rates, Warns Path to Stable Inflation at Risk

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised its main interest rate by a quarter-point to a new 22-year high and said the path toward its 2% inflation target would take longer than planned due to resilient consumer spending .

China's Drop in Exports Signals Deepening Slowdown in Global Trade

Exports are crumbling in China and across Asia, showing the deepening toll that rising interest rates are taking on global trade and economic growth . Trade has been slowing for months, but the pullback has further to run, economists say.

Xi Jinping Chokes Off Crucial Engine of China's Economy

Desperate for capital and with their economies struggling, China's cities are wooing Western businesses with previously unavailable goodies. Beijing has labeled 2023 the "Year of Investing in China."

Saudi Arabia to Lose Top Spot in OPEC+

Saudi Arabia is set to fall below Russia as the largest oil producer in the OPEC+ alliance as its production cuts begin to bite, tightening the oil market just as prices appear to be turning higher, the International Energy Agency said.

RBA's Lowe Begins Implementing Review Plan

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe outlined Wednesday how the central bank will implement changes suggested in a recent review of its operations , including reducing the number of policy meetings to eight from 11.

London's Canary Wharf Takes Brunt of Real-Estate Pain

Three decades ago, London remade Canary Wharf into a forest of skyscrapers to mimic U.S. financial hubs. Now the banking district is suffering a problem also plaguing U.S. cities: emptying office buildings .

Financial Regulation Roundup U.S. Takes Third Shot at Shoring Up Money-Market Funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3-2 Wednesday to adopt changes for money-market funds for the third time in 15 years in hopes of preventing bailouts in times of turmoil, as investors pour money into the funds.

Lina Khan Is Taking on the Biggest Tech Companies-and Losing

FTC Chair Lina Khan failed in her latest effort to block a big-tech deal when a federal judge denied her agency's bid to block Microsoft from closing its purchase of Activision Blizzard, another setback in her fight to block mergers .

FTC Chair Lina Khan, Republicans to Face Off Over Twitter Probe Forward Guidance Thursday (all times ET)

8:30 a.m.: U.S. producer-price index for June; U.S. weekly jobless claims; ECB account of monetary policy meeting

11:10 a.m.: San Francisco Fed's Daly in live interview on CNBC

6:45 p.m.: Fed's Waller speaks on the economic outlook to Money Marketeers

Friday

Time N/A: ECB's de Guindos in Ecofin meeting in Brussels

8:30 a.m.: U.S. imports and exports for June

10 a.m.: University of Michigan consumer survey, preliminary for July

11 a.m.: New York Fed's U.S. economy in a snapshot report

Research Soft U.S. Inflation Supports Recession Concerns

Interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve take 12 to 18 months to have an impact on the U.S. economy, Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, writes in a note, pointing to a likely recession. "The transmission mechanism of monetary policy takes time, and the drag on growth from lagged Fed hikes over the coming year will be significant," he adds, "and that is why a recession is a more likely outcome than a soft landing." Slok writes that surprisingly low inflation data for June corroborates the notion that recession could be imminent: "One interpretation of this CPI report is that the economy is slowing faster than expected."

-Paulo Trevisani

Bank of Canada Increasingly Worried About Sticky Core Inflation

The Bank of Canada is expressing deeper concern about the stickiness in elevated core inflation, says Sebastien Lavoie, chief economist at Laurentian Bank Securities. In the central bank's latest forecast, Lavoie says, there is a reference to the "stubbornness" of core inflation in Canada, suggesting upward pressure on prices may be more persistent than originally thought. Furthermore, Lavoie adds, there was no major downward revision to 2024 economic growth. The BOC expects 1.2% growth next year, versus a previous 1.3% call. "There is obviously no clear answer to when the monetary policy tightening journey will end," Lavoie tells clients. The central bank's next rate decision is in early September.

-Paul Vieira

Commentary How Fast Can Inflation Cool? Not Fast Enough (Yet) for the Fed

It isn't time to count out interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve beyond this month, but a couple of more inflation reports like Wednesday's and it will be, Justin Lahart writes.

This Part of Bidenomics Needs More Economics

Industrial policy in the long run may be a more consequential part of Bidenomics than President Biden's fiscal stimulus, but it differs in one crucial way from fiscal policy in that it lacks a rigorous economic foundation , Greg Ip writes.

The Bond Market Gets Less Scary

The yield curve is still looking scary, but not quite as scary as it was. Wednesday's inflation report looked like good news to investors, and one of the places it manifested itself was in the U.S. Treasury market , writes Justin Lahart.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-23 0717ET