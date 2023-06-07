(Alliance News) - Stocks in London were set to open flat on Wednesday, as cautious prevails after Chinese trade data pointed to a slowing of the global economy.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 to open down 2.0 points at 7,626.10 on Wednesday. The index of London large-caps closed up 28.11 points, or 0.4% at 7,628.10 on Tuesday.

"Looking towards today's European open, Asia markets have had to digest the latest trade numbers for May from China at a time when there are real concerns that the recovery there is running on fumes," said CMC Markets' Michael Hewson.

China's exports fell in May for the first time since February, state media reported, breaking a two-month growth streak as a post-Covid rebound in the world's second-largest economy faded. Overseas shipments sank 7.5% on-year last month, a sharp drop from an increase of 8.5% in April, according to figures published by the official Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, imports fell 4.5% in May, according to Xinhua. Forecasts in a survey by Bloomberg showed economists expected exports to drop 1.8% and imports to shrink 8.0%.

"While the imports numbers were better than expected, the plunge in exports into negative territory for the first time in three months is a real concern, suggesting that while domestic demand is starting to turn higher, global demand is starting to falter, and that the Chinese government may need to do more to boost the local economy," CMC's Hewson said.

In Asia on Wednesday, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down 1.1%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.2%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 1.2%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was marginally lower.

Gold was quoted at USD1,963.46 an ounce early Wednesday, higher than USD1,959.55 on Tuesday. Brent oil was trading at USD75.81 a barrel, lower than USD76.40.

The dollar was little changed against major currencies in early exchanges in Europe.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2419 early Wednesday, edging up from USD1.2411 at the London equities close on Tuesday. The euro traded at USD1.0686, slightly slower than USD1.0696. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY139.24, flat versus JPY139.27.

Equities on Wall Street ended flat to higher on Tuesday, as US recession concerns prompted caution, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending flat, the S&P 500 closing up 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.4%.

In Wednesday's UK corporate calendar, there are full-year results from LXi REIT and discoverIE.

The economic calendar has the Halifax UK house price index and German industrial production at 0700 BST. The Bank of Canada will announce its next interest rate decision at 1500 BST. There will be a new outlook for the world economy from the Organization for Economic Co-operation & Development.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.