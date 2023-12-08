Investors Bet Against the Fed; Bank of Canada Wants More Evidence Inflation Is Headed to 2%; U.S. Jobs Report Due Out Today By James Christie

Good day. Investors are betting against the Federal Reserve-twice over. Their expectations of where interest rates are headed have plunged for next year, but further out they are still high, writes James Mackintosh. Both those views go against what the central bank has signaled. In the U.S. today, the November jobs report comes out and is expected to show a cooling labor market. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect employers added 190,000 jobs while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.9%. A weaker payroll number and a rise in the unemployment rate would likely fuel more bets the Fed will cut interest rates early next year. And in Canada, a top policy maker said central bank officials need more convincing that core inflation is on a sustainable path toward 2%.

Top News Double Trouble: Investors Fight the Fed on Two Fronts

Investors have made two bets against the Fed. The first bet is the sudden turn from expecting the central bank to keep rates higher for longer to instead expecting rapid and deep cuts next year, writes James Mackintosh . The second bet is almost the exact opposite, that the Fed will have to keep rates much higher in the long run than it says it will. Both bets go against the popular market dictum: Never fight the Fed. Yet, there are good reasons to think the Fed might be wrong.

Bank of Canada Unsatisfied With Inflation's Downward Trend

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said Canada's economy "is now roughly in balance," with data showing lackluster growth, rising unemployment and slowing inflation. "While we saw welcome improvement in inflation measures in October, we must remember it's just one month. We need to see further progress , " said Gravelle, speaking in the border city of Windsor, Ontario.

U.S. Economy What to Watch in Friday's Jobs Report

The November U.S. employment report will add to recent signs that the labor market and economy are slowing heading into 2024 , analysts estimate.

Jobless Claims Inch Up to 220,000

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week was barely changed at 220,000 , indicating layoffs remain extremely low even as businesses cut back on hiring. New jobless claims inched up from a revised 219,000 in the prior week, the government said Thursday. Economists had forecast new claims in the week ending Dec. 2 to total 222,000. (MarketWatch)

Key Developments Around the World India Central Bank Stands Pat as Higher Inflation Looms

India's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged , saying economic activity is strong but that volatile food prices could soon raise inflation in the world's most populous nation.

Emerging Markets Appear Solid Bet to Attract Money Leaving China Australian Households Coping Well With Soaring Rates, RBA Says

Despite interest rates in Australia rising at a record pace over the last year and half, household budgets have adapted to sharply rising mortgage repayments, and instances of extreme financial stress are scant, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Japan's Economy Shrank More Than Estimated in Third Quarter

Japan's economy contracted at a faster pace than initially estimated in the July-September quarter due to weak consumer spending, revised government data showed Friday.

Markets' Hefty ECB Rate Cut Expectations Risk Cold Shower

Expectations of European Central Bank interest-rate cuts in 2024 have surged since data last week showed a sharp drop in eurozone inflation, but analysts warn these might have gone too far too fast and risk a swift retreat.

How China Made a Youth Unemployment Crisis Disappear

In June, when China's youth unemployment rate hit a record 21.3%, Western analysts saw it as a sign of a moribund recovery. China's ministry of statistics responded by announcing it would no longer publish the statistic .

Xi Jinping and EU Officials Seek to Ease Economic Tensions

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Europe's top officials sought to ease tensions over trade and economic disputes at their first in-person summit in Beijing, as relations have grown strained over the EU's trade deficit with China.

Financial Regulation Roundup Canada Imposes Emissions Cap on Oil-and-Gas Industry

The Canadian government said it would use a cap-and-trade system to impose greenhouse gas emission limits on its oil-and-gas industry, putting Canada among the forefront of major oil producers in curbing its industry's emissions.

Moody's Faces Growing Backlash Over Its Negative Outlook on China

Moody's Investors Service is facing a barrage of criticism from China after the U.S. ratings company changed its credit outlook on the country to negative, with officials calling it disappointing, flawed and unnecessary.

Forward Guidance Friday (all times ET)

8:30 a.m.: U.S. jobs report for November

10 a.m.: University of Michigan consumer survey, preliminary for December

Monday

10 a.m.: The Conference Board Employment Trends Index for November

11 a.m.: New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations

Commentary The Federal Reserve Has an $8 Trillion Secret

The Fed's decision to expand its asset holdings after 2008 exerts enormous influence over the economy, but officials still resist giving formal signals about how they plan to use this tool, Joseph C. Sternberg writes.

Big Banks Need More Out of Wall Street

As it became clear banks weren't likely to enter another acute crisis, S&P 500 bank shares have bounced back by over 9%, but now further moves higher might require more than just the absence of bad news, Telis Demos writes.

