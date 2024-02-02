January Jobs Report Today to Show Modest Labor-Market Cooling; Last Mile for Inflation in U.S., but Fed Remains Cautious By James Christie

Good day. January's jobs report, due later this morning, is expected to show signs of modest labor-market cooling. In turn, that would suggest less spending power for consumers, which could keep inflation in check and make a case for lower interest rates. Our Pro Take by Bob Fernandez looks at how the fight against inflation in the U.S. seems to be moving through the so-called last mile, a boost for the Federal Reserve. Still, he notes an inflation-wary Fed Chair Jerome Powell seemed to not want to jinx it when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, suggesting there is no reason to rush cutting interest rates. The Fed kept rates unchanged this week, but signaled it was thinking about when to begin cutting.

Now on to today's news and analysis.

Top News January Jobs Report: What to Expect

The U.S. likely added fewer jobs in January than December, while unemployment ticked up, economists expect the January jobs report to show.

The report will be the first major piece of economic data since this this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast 185,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in January, down from 216,000 in December, and that the unemployment rate crept up to 3.8% from 3.7%.

Pro Take: The 'Last Mile' of the Inflation Fight Doesn't Seem So Bad By Bob Fernandez

The last stage of the Federal Reserve's inflation fight was supposed to be a street fight. The Fed could bring inflation down to 4% or 3% from the high of 9% in the summer of 2022. But taking it all the way to the central bank's 2% target would be painful for workers and the economy, requiring steeper interest-rate increases and higher unemployment, many analysts believed. Some thought the target should be moved to 3%.

All of a sudden, the inflation fight seems to be moving swiftly through what economists call the "last mile." Read more.

U.S. Economy The American City With a Message for Migrants: We Want You

While many American cities are struggling with large numbers of newly arrived migrants, Topeka is inviting anyone with permission to work in the U.S. to come its way as the city grapples with near-stagnant population growth .

If the New Child Tax Credit Passes, Who Gets the Money?

Millions of families would get bigger tax refunds under proposed changes to the Child Tax Credit passed by the House this week. The revamped tax credit would primarily help low-income families, especially those with multiple children.

There's Still a Way to Double Your Retirement Tax Breaks Before Filing

The window to use most tax breaks slams shut at year-end, so there aren't many ways Americans can still cut their 2023 taxes. But here's an option many filers overlook: a spousal IRA contribution .

Key Developments Around the World BOC's Macklem: Need to Give Higher Rates Time to Do Their Work

Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem told lawmakers on Thursday the central bank's main interest rate needs to stay at its current 5% level for the time being to help achieve its 2% inflation goal.

How Do You Turn Around a Bear Market? China Has One Answer

China has pushed a group of state-linked companies to buy exchange-traded funds, part of an effort to boost stock prices, as its stock market trades at historically low valuations. So far, it isn't working.

EU Leaders Agree to $54 Billion Ukraine Aid Package

European Union leaders agreed to a $54 billion budget-aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, locking in their financing for Kyiv for the next four years and overcoming weeks of opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Oil Prices Gain on Report OPEC to Maintain Voluntary Output Cuts

Oil prices were rising early Friday after a report saying the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will keep its voluntary output reductions in place. The bloc will wait to decide whether to extend the cuts until March, Reuters reported, citing unidentified people close to the discussions. In November, OPEC and Russia agreed to voluntarily lower output by a total of 2.2 million barrels a day. That's on top of the required reduction of 3.66 million barrels a day across the bloc agreed earlier. ( Barron's )

Financial Regulation Roundup Commercial Property Losses Hammer Banks on Three Continents

Investors have wondered when the pain from the downturn in commercial property would hit banks. It appears it is happening right now, with lenders on three continents disclosing damage and two bank leaders resigning.

WuXi Companies' Stock Slides Amid Concerns Over Proposed U.S. Bill

Shares of the WuXi family of companies extended losses Friday amid concerns that a proposed bill in the U.S. would block the U.S. government from doing business with some Chinese biotechnology companies.

A Star Banker, Detained in China a Year Ago, Has Just Resigned

Fan Bao, a veteran Chinese dealmaker who was taken away by Chinese authorities last year, has resigned from his firm . He has stepped down as chairman and chief executive officer of China Renaissance due to health reasons.

Forward Guidance Friday (all times ET)

8:30 a.m.: U.S. employment report for January

10 a.m.: University of Michigan consumer report, final for January

Monday

4 a.m.: Eurozone services PMI for January

4:30 a.m.: S&P global U.K. services PMI for January

5 a.m.: EU producer-price index for December

10 a.m.: The Conference Board Employment Trends Index for U.S. for January

10:30 a.m.: Bank of Canada Market Participants Survey

2 p.m.: Atlanta Fed's Bostic speaks at virtual Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market conference

10:30 p.m.: Reserve Bank of Australia interest-rate decision

Research Big U.K. Tax Cuts Could Delay Start of BOE Rate Cuts

If big tax cuts are announced at the U.K.'s March 6 budget it could complicate the Bank of England's task of containing inflation and cause interest-rate cuts to be delayed until August, TD Securities strategists write in a note. "Aggressive tax cuts could delay the start of the cutting cycle, or lead (initially) to one cut per quarter, rather than our base case of one cut per meeting," they write. Uncertainty around the size of tax cuts could explain the "vagueness around the possible timing of cuts in [BOE's] decision," they add.

-Miriam Mukuru

Brazil's Central Bank Expected to Reduce Pace of Rate Cuts

Brazil's central bank is likely to reduce the pace of interest rate cuts later this year, Alexandre Schwartsman, from Schwartsman & Associates, writes in a note about Wednesday's unsurprising decision to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 11.25%. The bank said similar cuts are likely in coming meetings. Schwartsman expects the monetary authority to keep the pace through mid-year, bringing the Selic to 9.75%, then decelerate to 25 basis points per meeting until the rate reaches 9%. But he notes that "this depends a lot on the fate of fiscal policy," as the central bank has said meeting government spending targets is important for anchoring inflation expectations. -Paulo Trevisani

Commentary Democrats Stumble Onto a Good Point on the Fed

Democratic politicians (like Donald Trump before them) have stumbled into a deep economic and political problem with the Federal Reserve: Its decisions are inherently political and yet its democratic accountability is essentially nil, Joseph C. Sternberg writes.

Joseph C. Sternberg is a member of the Journal's editorial board and the Political Economics columnist.

Stocks for Long Run: Could Japan's Lost Decades Happen in the U.S.?

The U.S. today is a very different place than boom-era Japan or China. But both should serve as obvious, painful counterexamples to the idea that "stocks always go up in the long run" or "it doesn't matter when you buy." Sometimes, it does , Jacky Wong and Nathaniel Taplin write.

Executive Insights

Here is our weekly roundup of stories from across WSJ Pro that we think you will find useful. They are unlocked for WSJ subscribers.

Earnouts in M&A deals are on the rise as companies look to close the gap between what buyers want to pay and what sellers think they are worth. Weak cargo demand, rising labor costs and higher interest rates are challenging freight upstarts . Publicly traded biotech companies are drawing interest from venture investors as share prices in the sector have fallen. Need your employees to learn AI? There's AI to teach them . Basis Points Applications for unemployment benefits in the U.S. at the end of January rose to a nearly three-month high of 224,000, the government said. Initial jobless claims increased by 9,000 in the seven days ended Jan. 27 from 215,000 in the prior week, based on seasonally adjusted figures. (MarketWatch) The productivity of U.S. businesses and their workers rose in the fourth quarter at a 2.7% pace compared with a year earlier, the government said. It added productivity advanced 3.3% in the fourth quarter, after a 4.9% surge in the third quarter. (MarketWatch) The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. averaged 6.63% as of Feb. 1, according to Freddie Mac, down 6 basis points from the previous week. A year ago, the 30-year averaged 6.09%. The average rate on the 15-year mortgage was 5.94%, down from 5.96% last week. The 15-year was at 5.14% a year ago. (MarketWatch) U.S. manufacturing activity rose in January, according to the Institute for Supply Management. It said its index measuring factory activity rose last month to 49.1% from 47.1% in December. January's reading was the highest level since October. Readings below 50% reflect a shrinking economy. Manufacturing has contracted for 15 straight months. (MarketWatch) Construction spending in the U.S. rose in December, as companies and the government continued to ramp up projects. Spending on building projects increased

