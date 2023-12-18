December 18, 2023 at 12:16 am EST

Mitsubishi UFJ Agrees to Buy Australia's Link Administration

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group agreed to buy Link Administration in a deal valuing the Australian financial technology company's equity at $800 million.

Robinhood Woos Wealthier Clients From Bigger Brokerages

Known for a clientele of first-time investors, the trading app has received $1.1 billion in account transfers since it started offering a 1% match.

Why It's Taking So Long for Americans to Get Payments Instantly

Hundreds of banks use Fed's new instant-payment service, but universal availability could remain years away.

Big Four Accounting Firms Overhired. Now They're Starting to Lay Off Partners.

Higher interest rates and weaker economic conditions lessened demand for certain professional services.

Sale of Silicon Valley Bank's Old Venture Capital Arm Hits a Snag

Creditors including Pimco and Davidson Kempner may wind up taking over SVB's roughly $10 billion venture capital business.

Fed Official Says Central Bank Isn't 'Really Talking About Rate Cuts'

Federal Reserve officials offered competing views of when they might begin to lower rates after Chair Jerome Powell suggested they were likely done raising them.

'It's Still Too Early' to Discuss Rate Cuts, Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem Says

It is premature for Bank of Canada senior officials to discuss interest rate cuts, Gov. Tiff Macklem said Friday, arguing there is no clear evidence inflation is on a sustainable path toward its target of 2%.

KKR Purchases $7.2 Billion Portfolio of Prime RV Loans

The alternative-asset manager purchased the portfolio from BMO Bank National Association.

Visa Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in Payments Processor Prosa

Visa entered into an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Prosa, a payments processor in Mexico.

Citigroup shutting down municipal-bond-trading unit

Internal memo says business is no longer viable.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-23 0015ET