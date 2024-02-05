Fed's Kashkari: No need to quickly cut interest rates as they're not holding down growth much

Monetary policy might not be as tight as thought, Minneapolis Fed president says.

First Bank of Canada Rate Cut Seen in April, Market-Participant Survey Suggests

The median from 27 responses indicated the first cut of a quarter-point, to 4.75%, would come in April. By December, a median of 27 responses had the Bank of Canada's policy rate sitting at 4%.

Big Tech Stocks Find Little Room for Error After Monster Run

Facebook parent Meta was last week's standout after initiating its first dividend.

UniCredit to Boost Investor Payouts; Shares Climb

UniCredit shares rose amost 10% after the bank said it planned to increase its shareholder returns and upgraded its 2024 profit outlook.

Investcorp Takes Stake in Secondary Specialist Banner Ridge Partners

Banner Ridge acquires secondhand private markets assets, particularly in distressed and special-situations funds and also backs new investments in such funds.

Pro Take: What the Startup Count Says About the Venture Sector

Since 2010, the total number of startups in the U.S. venture-capital ecosystem has only marched upward. Could there be a reversal this year?

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Manulife Financial, Challenger, Commonwealth Bank and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Citi's Big Turnaround Hinges on This Lagging Business

The collapse of the wealth-management business is one reason why Citi's stock is stuck in a deep slump and CEO Jane Fraser is under pressure to boost profits.

A 3% Mortgage Sounds Too Good to Be True. In Many Cases It Is.

High interest rates have created buzz around mortgage "assumptions," but buyers must wade through red tape and find a willing mortgage company.

Societe Generale to Cut 5% of Head Office Staff

Societe Generale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its Paris head office, as part of a reorganization aimed at cutting costs.

