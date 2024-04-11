Fed Prepares Slower Pace of Runoff for $7.4 Trillion Portfolio 'Fairly Soon'

Officials have been allowing $60 billion in Treasurys to mature every month, but could lower that amount.

KPMG Fined Record $25 Million in Exam-Cheating Scandal

The fine on the auditing firm's Netherlands unit is the largest ever from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, eclipsing its $8 million levy on Deloitte Brazil in 2016.

Top Crypto Exchanges Look to Move Beyond Settlements With U.S. Regulators

Compliance chiefs at Binance, Coinbase and Kraken hope lessons taken from these settlements could help improve compliance programs within the wider cryptocurrency industry.

StraightPath Receiver Lays Out Investor Distribution Plan

The firm that peddled pre-IPO investments faces SEC fraud allegations after gathering some $400 million from thousands of investors.

Switzerland Moves to Hike UBS Capital Requirements

Switzerland said UBS will have to hold substantially more capital under new rules aimed at preventing a repeat of Credit Suisse's near-collapse last year.

Uniswap says it has received SEC Wells notice, with charges imminent

Uniswap Labs has received a notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it could soon be charged with violating federal securities laws, its CEO Hayden Adams said in a post on X Wednesday.

Bank of Canada Holds Steady, but Says June Rate Cut Is Possible

The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a sixth consecutive time at 5%, and said a cut in June is possible so long as incoming data assures officials that downward momentum in inflation is sustainable.

'Much improved' investment-banking revenue awaits big Wall Street banks: Moodys

High-yield debt and equity follow-on deals expected to help investment banking revenue.

Banks Strike Back Against Private Credit

Wall Street banks are gaining back ground against nonbank lenders.

European Central Bank to stand pat this week but faster-than-the-Fed rate cuts may hit euro

The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday to leave interest rates at record highs but to imply that a cut in borrowing costs is likely by the summer

