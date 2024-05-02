May 02, 2024 at 12:15 am EDT

Fed Says Inflation Progress Has Stalled, Extends Wait-and-See Rate Stance

U.S. central bank officials also approved a plan to slow the continuing reduction of their $7.4 trillion asset portfolio.

Bank of Canada 'Getting Closer' to Rate Cuts, Macklem Says

Central bank officials are confident inflation will continue to decelerate, Gov. Tiff Macklem said, adding that higher rates in Canada are having 'more traction' than in the U.S.

NAB's Profit Falls; Increases Share Buyback

Australia's second-largest lender by market capitalization reported a 12% decline in half-year net profit and announced it will increase its share buyback by $980 million.

RBA May Have Been Too Timid in Fight Against Inflation, Economist Says

The Reserve Bank of Australia has likely been far too timid in raising interest rates given that swaths of the economy are still going strong, according to a former senior manager at the central bank.

DBS Earnings Beat Expectations

Singapore's biggest bank by assets said its first-quarter net profit rose on higher fee and commission income, and expects to deliver strong shareholder returns this year

U.S. Financial Markets Regulator Names First Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

Commodity Futures Trading Commission has promoted Ted Kaouk to the chief data and artificial intelligence officer role.

KKR Sees Private-Equity Pipeline Accelerating as Credit Market Loosens

The buyout firm said easier bank financing is opening up dealmaking opportunities as the year unfolds.

First-Quarter Exits Boost Carlyle Distributable Earnings, But Revenue Falls

The firm saw one of its flagship funds become ineligible, at least temporarily, for carried interest.

"Sell in May and Go Away" Isn't as Useful as It Once Was

Returns still tend to be better for those who heed the Wall Street adage, but volatility has been greater outside of the summer months in recent years

Goldman Promotes Partner to Senior Deal Role

Dan Blank has been named co-chair of Goldman's Global M&A group to help drive dealmaking efforts.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-24 0015ET