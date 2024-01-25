The Fed Risks Getting Caught Up in Politics, Whatever It Does

Investors are debating the timing and scale of interest rate cuts this election year.

SEC Wants Some Banks to Disclose More on Commercial Real-Estate Exposure

The Securities and Exchange Commission is questioning some community and regional banks about their exposure to commercial real estate in their loan portfolios, as potential losses on the loans could spur them to further cut lending.

Insurers Rake In Profits as Customers Pay Soaring Premiums

The shares of Travelers and Allstate have climbed to records after big rate increases.

Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Frets About Core Inflation's 'Persistence'

Gov. Tiff Macklem says senior officials are focused on how long to keep rate steady to achieve the central bank's 2% inflation target.

Australian IPOs Slumped in 2023, Outlook Remains Subdued

The Australian pipeline for initial public offerings remains subdued after a slump in 2023, as businesses wait for more clarity on interest rates and economic conditions before listing.

SPAC Mania Is Dead. The SEC Wants to Keep It That Way.

New rules aim to make special-purpose acquisition company deals more like traditional IPOs.

Regional Banks Had Another Bad Quarter

The 2023 bank crisis is over, but the worst may be yet to come for some regional and community lenders.

EquiLend, a Securities Lending Platform, Hit by Cyberattack

Hackers disrupt operations at key node of multitrillion-dollar market; company says restoring affected systems 'may take several days.'

China Moves to Boost Bank Lending in Effort to Prop Up Growth

The central bank made an early move in what is expected to be a broad but restrained campaign to prop up growth this year after a lackluster 2023.

Credit Card Debt Is Up-and It's Taking Longer to Pay Down

From fuel and groceries to hotels and airline tickets, consumers are putting more purchases on credit cards-and taking longer to pay them off.

