America's Biggest Bank Is Growing the Old-Fashioned Way: Branches

Banking has gone digital, but JPMorgan is building bricks-and-mortar branches.

UBS Posts Mixed Results; to Restart Buybacks

UBS said it will resume share buybacks in 2024 after it reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that was slightly better than forecast, although underlying profits and revenue fell short..

Fed's Kashkari: No need to quickly cut interest rates as they're not holding down growth much

Monetary policy might not be as tight as thought, Minneapolis Fed president says.

Appeals Court Questions U.S. Regulators' Authority Over Private Funds

Federal panel hears Wall Street challenge to new rules for private equity, hedge funds.

First Bank of Canada Rate Cut Seen in April, Market-Participant Survey Suggests

The median from 27 responses indicated the first cut of a quarter-point, to 4.75%, would come in April. By December, a median of 27 responses had the Bank of Canada's policy rate sitting at 4%.

Big Tech Stocks Find Little Room for Error After Monster Run

Facebook parent Meta was last week's standout after initiating its first dividend.

UniCredit to Boost Investor Payouts; Shares Climb

UniCredit shares rose amost 10% after the bank said it planned to increase its shareholder returns and upgraded its 2024 profit outlook.

FinCEN Pressured to Implement Anti-Money-Laundering, Sanctions Whistleblower Program

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is demanding the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network explain its delay in fully implementing a whistleblower award program for reporting possible money-laundering and sanctions violations.

Investcorp Takes Stake in Secondary Specialist Banner Ridge Partners

Banner Ridge acquires secondhand private markets assets, particularly in distressed and special-situations funds and also backs new investments in such funds.

Pro Take: What the Startup Count Says About the Venture Sector

Since 2010, the total number of startups in the U.S. venture-capital ecosystem has only marched upward. Could there be a reversal this year?

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-24 0715ET