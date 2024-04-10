Switzerland Moves to Hike UBS Capital Requirements

Switzerland said UBS will have to hold substantially more capital under new rules aimed at preventing a repeat of Credit Suisse's near-collapse last year.

KPMG Fined Record $25 Million in Exam-Cheating Scandal

The levy on the auditing firm's Netherlands unit is the biggest-ever PCAOB monetary fine, eclipsing its $8 million fine against Deloitte Brazil in 2016.

Bank of Canada Holds Policy Rate Steady at 5%, Seeks Assurances on Slowing Inflation

The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a sixth consecutive time at 5%, and said it needs to be assured that downward momentum in inflation is sustainable before rate cuts can begin.

Banks Strike Back Against Private Credit

Wall Street banks are gaining back ground against nonbank lenders.

European Central Bank to stand pat this week but faster-than-the-Fed rate cuts may hit euro

The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday to leave interest rates at record highs but to imply that a cut in borrowing costs is likely by the summer

Bank of Thailand Stands Pat Despite Sluggish Economy

Thailand's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged despite a slow economic recovery and weak inflation.

Why the March CPI Is Looming So Large for the Fed

Officials appeared willing to look past firm inflation readings earlier this year.

Private-Equity Fundraising Shows Signs of Small Rebound in the First Quarter

Firms globally raised about $156 billion through the three months ended in March, slightly outpacing the past few years.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

NYCB Is Losing Staff to Rivals. Will Its Turnaround Suffer?

Two rivals of the embattled lender said they had hired away private-bank teams responsible for billions of dollars in deposits.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 1115ET