Stocks Rebound After Fed-Induced Pullback

Dow industrials notch eighth record close of the year.

Stocks for the Looong Run: Could Japan's Lost Decades Happen in America?

Tokyo's market has almost broken even after 34 years, pointing to the dangers of extreme bubbles.

Consumer Confidence in New Zealand Improves as Rate Fears Retreat

Perceptions of current conditions jumped, but confidence about the future fell, said ANZ chief economist, Sharon Zollner.

Bank of Canada's Macklem: Need to Give Higher Rates Time to Do Their Work

'Further declines in inflation are likely to be gradual and uneven,' central bank governor says, which suggests the path to its 2% target 'will be slow, and risks remain.'

ISM factory index improves but stays in contractionary territory for 15th straight month

This could be start of a new growth cycle, an Institute for Supply Management official said.

Construction spending ticks up for 12th month in a row in December

Over the past year, construction spending is up 13.9%.

Jobless claims climb to nearly 3-month high of 224,000, Are layoffs creeping higher?

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment at the end of January rose to a nearly three-month high of 224,000, possibly a sign of some softening in what's been an incredibly strong labor market.

Bank of England Holds Rates, Signals Cut This Year

The U.K. central bank's move followed a similar pivot by the Fed, which signaled it was thinking about when to lower interest rates but hinted a cut wasn't imminent.

Productivity rises rapidly again in good sign for U.S. economy

The productivity of U.S. businesses and their workers rose in the fourth quarter at 2.7% pace compared with a year earlier, possibly a sign the economy could grow faster than expected even as inflation slows.

What's the Right Interest Rate for the Fed Anyway?

Standard models watched by economists at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere suggest that interest rates should now be lower.

