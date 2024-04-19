Nasdaq Logs Worst Weekly Performance Since 2022

Israel's strike on Iran spooked markets before the open.

Fed's Goolsbee says progress on inflation has stalled, makes sense to wait on interest rates

Chicago Fed president "hopeful" we will get improvement on inflation.

Israel Strikes Iran in Narrow Attack Amid Escalation Fears

Tehran lifts restrictions on Iran's airspace after canceling flights amid reports of explosions.

BOC's Macklem Says Inflation Edges 'Closer to Normal'

Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem says inflation is getting "closer to normal" and officials will monitor incoming data to check whether the downward momentum can be maintained.

China's Securities Regulator Eases Trading Rules With Hong Kong

China's securities regulator released a series of measures to boost trading with Hong Kong, the country's latest move to shore up investor confidence after recent stock-market volatility.

Banks Believe They Are Well-Prepared for Commercial Real Estate Fallout

Banks have built up substantial reserves against office loans going bad.

China Hits U.S. With Levy on Chemical as Trade Tensions Rise

China slapped a levy on imports from the U.S. of a widely used chemical, a small salvo in an escalating trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

Regulators Restart Bid to Curb Bonus Pay on Wall Street

Incentive-compensation rules are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law but have yet to be put in place.

A Century-Old Lending Lifeline for Troubled Banks Has a Major Flaw. The Fed Wants to Fix It.

Borrowing from the discount window carries a stigma officials hope to reduce.

America's Cigarette Market Is Up for Grabs

Philip Morris will soon be able to sell its most successful smoke-free product in the U.S., setting up a battle with its former parent company Altria.

