Stocks for the Looong Run: Could Japan's Lost Decades Happen in America?

Tokyo's market has almost broken even after 34 years, pointing to the dangers of extreme bubbles.

How Do You Turn Around a Bear Market? China Has One Answer

China has pushed a group of state-linked companies to buy exchange-traded funds, part of an effort to boost stock prices. So far, it isn't working.

Former Blackstone Partner on Track for $1 Billion Haul With New Real Estate Fund

The new firm will focus on warehouses, multifamily buildings in Sunbelt cities and hotels.

Pro Take: The 'Last Mile' of the Inflation Fight Doesn't Seem So Bad

All of a sudden, the Federal Reserve's inflation fight seems to be moving swiftly through what economists call the "last mile."

WuXi Companies' Shares Slide Amid Concerns Over Proposed U.S. Bill

Shares of the WuXi family of companies extended losses amid concerns that a proposed bill in the U.S. would block the U.S. government from doing business with some Chinese biotechnology companies.

Chinese EV Makers' Shares Rise After Better-Than-Expected January Sales

Shares of a host of Chinese electric-vehicle makers rose in Hong Kong, helped by better-than-expected sales in a typically slow month.

Consumer Confidence in New Zealand Improves as Rate Fears Retreat

Perceptions of current conditions jumped, but confidence about the future fell, said ANZ chief economist, Sharon Zollner.

Bank of Canada's Macklem: Need to Give Higher Rates Time to Do Their Work

'Further declines in inflation are likely to be gradual and uneven,' central bank governor says, which suggests the path to its 2% target 'will be slow, and risks remain.'

ISM factory index improves but stays in contractionary territory for 15th straight month

This could be start of a new growth cycle, an Institute for Supply Management official said.

What's the Right Interest Rate for the Fed Anyway?

Standard models watched by economists at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere suggest that interest rates should now be lower.

