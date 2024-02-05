U.S. Services Activity Expands More Than Expected, Says ISM

The Institute for Supply Management's services-activity index rose to 53.4, topping economists expectations for an increase to 52.0.

Powell Says Fed Has New Focus: When to Cut Rates

The Fed chair said in a rare television appearance that officials "just want to gain a little more confidence" on inflation.

Dow Jones slumps over 300 points as Powell signals no rush to cut rates

U.S. stocks slip Monday, edging backward after megacap corporate earnings led to a fresh record high.

Fed's Kashkari: No need to quickly cut interest rates as they're not holding down growth much

Monetary policy might not be as tight as thought, Minneapolis Fed president says.

First Bank of Canada Rate Cut Seen in April, Market-Participant Survey Suggests

The median from 27 responses indicated the first cut of a quarter-point, to 4.75%, would come in April. By December, a median of 27 responses had the Bank of Canada's policy rate sitting at 4%.

OECD Expects Better Global Growth, Boosted by U.S.

The global growth outlook has improved slightly, mainly due to better prospects for the U.S. economy, according to the latest forecasts from the OECD.

Home Buyers Are Shopping Again and Finding More Options

Buyers are seizing on the recent reversal in mortgage rates below 7%.

Big Tech Stocks Find Little Room for Error After Monster Run

Facebook parent Meta was last week's standout after initiating its first dividend.

Week of Whipsawing Treasurys Casts Doubt on Soft-Landing Trade

A jobs report pushes yields higher, but dangers continue to create a bid for bonds.

China Service-Sector Gauge Signals Solid Rise in Activity

A private gauge of China's services activities fell slightly at the start of 2024 but stayed in expansion territory, showing continued activity growth.

