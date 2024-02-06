Stocks Fall After Powell Says Caution Is Needed on Rate Cuts

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to kick off the week, and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 4.1%.

RBA Shifts to Neutral Stance on Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of Australia moved to a neutral stance on interest rates as inflation cools quickly.

Fed's Kashkari: No need to quickly cut interest rates as they're not holding down growth much

Monetary policy might not be as tight as thought, Minneapolis Fed president says.

First Bank of Canada Rate Cut Seen in April, Market-Participant Survey Suggests

The median from 27 responses indicated the first cut of a quarter-point, to 4.75%, would come in April. By December, a median of 27 responses had the Bank of Canada's policy rate sitting at 4%.

U.S. Services Activity Expands More Than Expected, Says ISM

The Institute for Supply Management's services-activity index rose to 53.4, topping economists expectations for an increase to 52.0.

Powell Says Fed Has New Focus: When to Cut Rates

The Fed chair said in a rare television appearance that officials "just want to gain a little more confidence" on inflation.

How a Delay in Rate Cuts Could Stifle Home Buyers

The housing market has started the year much the way it ended 2023: with high home prices and rising mortgage rates.

Home Buyers Are Shopping Again and Finding More Options

Buyers are seizing on the recent reversal in mortgage rates below 7%.

OECD Expects Better Global Growth, Boosted by U.S.

The global growth outlook has improved slightly, mainly due to better prospects for the U.S. economy, according to the latest forecasts from the OECD.

Appeals Court Questions U.S. Regulators' Authority Over Private Funds

Federal panel hears Wall Street challenge to new rules for private equity, hedge funds.

