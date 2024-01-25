S&P 500 Notches Fourth-Straight Record

Stocks are charging through earnings season, with the S&P 500 hitting a fourth consecutive record and Microsoft also moving to an all-time high.

ECB Plays Down Rate Cuts. Like the Fed, It's Expected to Pause.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that, while the key interest rate has probably peaked, a reduction could be months away.

The Fed Risks Getting Caught Up in Politics, Whatever It Does

Investors are debating the timing and scale of interest rate cuts this election year.

The Economy Is Full of Surprises. GDP Could Do It Again.

Economists surveyed by FactSet estimate the U.S. economy grew by 1.5% in the fourth quarter.

Australian IPOs Slumped in 2023, Outlook Remains Subdued

The Australian pipeline for initial public offerings remains subdued after a slump in 2023, as businesses wait for more clarity on interest rates and economic conditions before listing.

South Korea's Economy Expanded 1.4% in 2023

South Korea's economy expanded 1.4% in 2023 after posting stronger-than-expected growth in the final quarter, supported by the semiconductor-led recovery in exports.

Australian Government Says Income Tax Rejig Won't Add to Inflation

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that the government's income tax cuts would be retargeted to better benefit low and middle-wage earners, while adding that the rejig won't add to inflation.

Bank of Canada's Macklem Expects Evidence to Emerge of Slowing Inflation

The Bank of Canada expects inflation to ease later this year and downward pressure to emerge on underlying prices, conditions that could set the stage for interest-rate cuts, Gov. Tiff Macklem said Wednesday.

Swiss Financial Regulator Appoints European Central Bank Executive as Head

The appointment of Stefan Walter to lead Finma follows the job stress-related departure of his predecessor after the collapse of Credit Suisse.

SPAC Mania Is Dead. The SEC Wants to Keep It That Way.

New rules aim to make special-purpose acquisition company deals more like traditional IPOs.

