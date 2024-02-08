Stocks Notch New Record in Broad Rally

Major indexes continue climbing despite tempered hopes for Fed rate cuts.

China's Consumer Prices Fall by More Than Expected

China's consumer prices dropped more than expected in January, extending their falling streak to a fourth month, underlining weakening domestic demand.

Japan Getting Closer to Achieving Inflation Goal, BOJ Deputy Gov Says

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Shinichi Uchida said the central bank is getting closer to sustainably achieving its inflation goal and reviewing its ultraeasy monetary policy.

India Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged as Inflation Eases

The Reserve Bank of India maintained its policy rate, as widely expected amid a backdrop of easing domestic inflation.

Gauge of global stock-market performance logs first record close in 2 years

A widely followed gauge of developed-market stocks logged its first record close in more than two years on Wednesday.

U.S. to Tackle Secrecy in All-Cash Home Purchases

The Treasury Department proposed a new rule that would require the disclosure of the names of people behind anonymous shell companies and trusts involved in all-cash residential real-estate transactions.

Bank of Canada Officials Unsure When Rate Cuts Could Begin, Minutes Say

Senior Bank of Canada officials were unsure when they could start cutting interest rates to help a weakened economy, according to a summary of central-bank deliberations.

The Deficit Could Shrink This Year. America Still Has a Serious Budget Problem.

Last year's bipartisan budget deal and a strong economy have helped brighten the outlook, but the overall fiscal situation is deteriorating, the Congressional Budget Office said.

Consumers slammed the brakes on borrowing in December, Fed data show

Total consumer credit rose $1.5 billion in December, down from a $23.4 billion gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

Fed's Barkin says recent progress on inflation might be a 'head fake'

It is prudent for the Federal Reserve to take its time with interest-rate cuts, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin tells MarketWatch.

