May 02, 2024 at 03:16 am EDT

S&P 500 Slips After Fed Keeps Rates Steady

Treasury yields inched down but are still up sharply for the year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Projects Optimism, But Inflation Data Are in the Driver's Seat

Some analysts warn of limits as to how long the central bank can keep interest rate increases off the table.

Fed Says Inflation Progress Has Stalled, Extends Wait-and-See Rate Stance

U.S. central bank officials also approved a plan to slow the continuing reduction of their $7.4 trillion asset portfolio.

Europe Takes Radical Steps to Boost Production

EU official Thierry Breton wants state spending to support domestic manufacturing to compete with China and the U.S.-a reversal of longtime policy to clamp down on national subsidies.

Asia's Manufacturing Recovery Remains Patchy

Asia's factory activity weakened slightly in April, with output growth cooling and employment dropping in a sign of fragile confidence among manufacturers.

RBA May Have Been Too Timid in Fight Against Inflation, Economist Says

The Reserve Bank of Australia has likely been far too timid in raising interest rates given that swaths of the economy are still going strong, according to a former senior manager at the central bank.

Pension Fund UniSuper Expects Bond Yields to Keep Climbing

UniSuper, one of Australia's largest pension funds, said it expects bond yields to keep increasing as inflation lingers.

Bank of Canada 'Getting Closer' to Rate Cuts, Macklem Says

Central bank officials are confident inflation will continue to decelerate, Gov. Tiff Macklem said, adding that higher rates in Canada are having 'more traction' than in the U.S.

U.S. Financial Markets Regulator Names First Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

Commodity Futures Trading Commission has promoted Ted Kaouk to the chief data and artificial intelligence officer role.

KKR Sees Private-Equity Pipeline Accelerating as Credit Market Loosens

The buyout firm said easier bank financing is opening up dealmaking opportunities as the year unfolds.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-24 0315ET