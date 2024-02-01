Dow Jones rises 370 points to record close as stocks bounce back ahead of Big Tech earnings

U.S. stocks end higher Thursday following the market's worst two-day decline since October.

Bank of England Holds Rates, Signals Cut This Year

The U.K. central bank's move followed a similar pivot by the Fed, which signaled it was thinking about when to lower interest rates but hinted a cut wasn't imminent.

Bank of Canada's Macklem: Need to Give Higher Rates Time to Do Their Work

'Further declines in inflation are likely to be gradual and uneven,' central bank governor says, which suggests the path to its 2% target 'will be slow, and risks remain.'

ISM factory index improves but stays in contractionary territory for 15th straight month

This could be start of a new growth cycle, an Institute for Supply Management official said.

Jobless claims climb to nearly 3-month high of 224,000, Are layoffs creeping higher?

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment at the end of January rose to a nearly three-month high of 224,000, possibly a sign of some softening in what's been an incredibly strong labor market.

Productivity rises rapidly again in good sign for U.S. economy

The productivity of U.S. businesses and their workers rose in the fourth quarter at 2.7% pace compared with a year earlier, possibly a sign the economy could grow faster than expected even as inflation slows.

Construction spending ticks up for 12th month in a row in December

Over the past year, construction spending is up 13.9%.

What's the Right Interest Rate for the Fed Anyway?

Standard models watched by economists at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere suggest that interest rates should now be lower.

Beijing Pledges More Fiscal Support as Economy Stumbles

China promised more proactive government spending this year, as Beijing doubles down on boosting the economy amid a deepening property slump, while wary economists say bolder moves are needed to rejuvenate growth.

China Caixin PMI Signals Steady Manufacturing Sector Growth

A private gauge of China's factory activity showed steady expansion in the sector in January, contrasting with the official index, which remained mired in contractionary territory.

