Stocks Fall After Powell Says Caution Is Needed on Rate Cuts

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to kick off the week, and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 4.1%.

RBA Shifts to Neutral Stance on Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of Australia moved to a neutral stance on interest rates as inflation cools quickly.

America Wanted a Homegrown Solar Industry. China Is Building a Lot of It.

China's biggest solar companies are expanding in the U.S., where they will reap generous government subsidies.

Why London's Wealthy Are Renting Instead of Buying

Many well-heeled buyers now favor renting over purchasing property, as home prices and sales continue to stall across the city.

Appeals Court Questions U.S. Regulators' Authority Over Private Funds

Federal panel hears Wall Street challenge to new rules for private equity, hedge funds.

How a Delay in Rate Cuts Could Stifle Home Buyers

The housing market has started the year much the way it ended 2023: with high home prices and rising mortgage rates.

Big Tech Stocks Find Little Room for Error After Monster Run

Facebook parent Meta was last week's standout after initiating its first dividend.

First Bank of Canada Rate Cut Seen in April, Market-Participant Survey Suggests

The median from 27 responses indicated the first cut of a quarter-point, to 4.75%, would come in April. By December, a median of 27 responses had the Bank of Canada's policy rate sitting at 4%.

U.S. Services Activity Expands More Than Expected, Says ISM

The Institute for Supply Management's services-activity index rose to 53.4, topping economists expectations for an increase to 52.0.

Fed's Kashkari: No need to quickly cut interest rates as they're not holding down growth much

Monetary policy might not be as tight as thought, Minneapolis Fed president says.

