Blue-Chip Dow Leads Stocks Higher

Investors are recalibrating their expectations for interest-rate cuts.

Fed's Mester warns against cutting interest rates too soon and too quickly

Cutting interest rates too soon would risk some of the progress seen on reducing inflation and might cause interest-rate policy to reverse course, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Tuesday.

Federal Reserve's Harker says a 'soft landing' is in sight as inflation wanes

The president of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said inflation is slowing toward low, pre-pandemic levels and that the central bank appears primed to achieve a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy.

Inflation isn't 'all the way there' to the Fed's 2% goal, Kashkari says. Rate cuts can wait.

Neel Kashkari echoed a slew of other senior Fed officials in saying the central bank wants more assurance inflation is slowing toward the central bank's goal of 2% before cutting interest rates.

New Zealand's Unemployment Rate Nudges Higher

New Zealand's unemployment rate rose to 4.0% in the fourth quarter of last year from 3.9% in the third quarter, further confirming that a slowdown in the economy continues to play out.

Bank of Canada Faces Limits on Addressing Housing Affordability, Macklem Says

A shortage of housing units and population growth have provided a lift to home prices amid rapid-fire rate increases, the central bank governor says.

Rent Comes Down for the Wealthy, While Rising for the Rest

A surplus of new housing is driving down prices at the top of the market.

SEC Increases Oversight for Hedge Funds, High-Speed Traders

Traders and funds have warned that the cost of new rules will lead them to pull back from key markets.

Moody's Cuts NYCB to Junk, Extending Sharp Decline in Shares

The downgrade is the latest blow to the besieged bank seeking to shore itself up after acquisitions and property losses.

Credit-card and car-loan delinquencies are at their highest point in more than a decade

Total U.S. household debt grew by roughly 1% in the fourth quarter to reach $17.5 trillion, New York Fed reported.

